Company penalized for 6th time after exposing workers to asbestos in Kelowna

Photo: pixabay

A demolition contractor operation in Kelowna has been fined $10,000 for failing to protect staff from asbestos and lead paint, the company's sixth similar penalty in the past two years.

E H Z Pre-Demolition Ltd. was contracted for asbestos abatement at a fire-damaged house slated for demolition at 867 Morrison Avenue.

According to an inspection report obtained by Castanet, WorkSafeBC visited the job site on March 18, 2021.

The inspector arrived to find demolition debris filling the foundation and spread throughout the site. There were no workers, signage or fencing present. An excavator used in the demolition was parked.

Previous studies of the home had confirmed asbestos and lead paint within the building and exterior stucco.

“The hazardous materials were permitted to be disturbed by workers without the necessary precautions being followed,” the WorkSafeBC documents state.

Workers are supposed to be protected with half-mask respirators and tyvek suits while dealing with such asbestos.

Asbestos exposure is the number one cause of occupational death in Canada, accounting for a third of all workplace deaths in the country since 1996.

The WorkSafeBC documents state the company allowed demolition work to take place using an excavator and the assistance of a second worker. Neither worker was protected from the hazardous materials.

Since February 2020, E H Z Pre-Demolition Ltd. has been penalized by WorkSafeBC six times totalling $47,000 for asbestos-related violations.

Previous violations took place at job sites in Surrey, Richmond and Abbotsford.

Rajesh Joshi is listed as the “employer representative” and who the WorkSafeBC inspection reports and orders were delivered to.

The mailing address of E H Z Pre-Demolition Ltd. is redacted on the WorkSafeBC documents.