A new apartment building is proposed for the neighbourhood north of the Capri

Photo: Lime Architecture

The redevelopment and densification of a single-family neighbourhood just north of Capri Centre is continuing.

The latest sign, a proposal to rezone six adjacent properties along Belaire and Devonshire avenues from two dwelling housing to medium density.

This proposed apartment development, which just reached planning staff, is the latest in what is expected to be a flurry of redevelopment applications for the neighbourhood.

Numerous properties along Belaire, Devonshire, Pridham and Sutherland avenues went on the market in recent months, many as part of a group sale.

They were marketed specifically at developers looking to take advantage of the city's desire to see more density in the Capri-Landmark urban centre with the population of the city expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

None of those parcel sales remain listed today.

The proposal now before planning staff is for properties from 1281 to 1299 Belaire and 1264 to 1284 Devonshire.

Initial drawings include a six storey apartment with 211 micro suites, one and two bedroom units on the top five floors.

Two levels of parking are included on the basement and main levels.

Fitness areas and a rooftop patio space are also contemplated as part of the current design.

Plans will be reviewed internally before council has a chance to weigh in.