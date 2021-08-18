Smoke setting over Thompson-Okanagan again, pushing air quality into the high-risk zone

Photo: Castanet webcam View from Knox Mountain Wednesday afternoon

It was a short reprieve.

After a couple of days of cleaner air, the smoke is settling back over the Thompson-Okanagan.

A Smoky Skies Bulletin was issued early Wednesday.

As of noon, in the Central Okanagan, the air quality health index was at a very high-risk rating of 10+ and it wasn’t much better in the North Okanagan and Kamloops, where the readings are at 10.

“It looks like we are going through an episode of higher air quality health index values during the course of this morning and probably heading into this afternoon,” said Geoff Coulson, warning preparedness meteorologist, Environment Canada.

“This is just part and parcel of the situation the Okanagan has been dealing with for these many many weeks now, that variations can occur from hour to hour, day-to-day.”

We are getting a protracted break from extreme heat, and that should help firefighting efforts.

“Certainly the seasonal temperatures look like they’re going to be with us through the weekend and into the start of next week. In fact, for the weekend we may actually be looking at temperatures a little bit cooler than normal,” Coulson added.

“The normal high for this time of year is 26 C and we’re only forecasting highs of around 20-21 C actually for Sunday into Monday. “

We could see a few scattered showers or thunderstorms on Thursday, but it’s not a strong possibility.

“The next chance of any real precipitation looks to be Saturday night, through Sunday and into the day on Monday, but again right now, unfortunately, it looks like a lot of that shower activity is going to be more to the east of the Okanagan.”

Areas from Revelstoke through to Castlegar could see more widespread shower activity.

Coulson said the ground is so dry in the Interior, it’s not supplying the moisture needed to generate more active weather.

Winds are forecast to remain relatively calm into next week.