Former MCFD social worker plans to plead guilty next month

Saunders set to plead

It appears Robert Riley Saunders has struck a plea deal with the Crown.

The former Kelowna Ministry of Children and Family Development social worker who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from at-risk youth in his care for years plans to plead guilty next month.

After his case appeared in Kelowna's BC Supreme Court Monday, his next appearance has been set for Sept. 27, when he intends to plead guilty.

Saunders is facing 13 criminal charges, after he was charged last December, including 10 counts of fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust by a public officer. It's not clear what charges he plans to plead guilty to. Generally, the Crown will drop some charges in exchange for a guilty plea on others.

The September court date comes after Crown prosecutor Heather Magnin said last month that she and Saunders' defence counsel Brian Fitzpatrick had been having “resolution discussions.”

At that time, both Crown and defence said they planned on having a seven-day Gardiner hearing following Saunders' guilt pleas, where evidence is presented to a judge about aggravating and mitigating sentencing facts in a case, which are in dispute.

Fitzpatrick said last month that he and Magnin were working to produce an agreed statement of facts, so the youth involved in the case wouldn't be required to testify during the Gardiner hearing.

Saunders' criminal charges were laid more than two years after he was hit with a number of civil lawsuits from former youth in his care, many of whom were at-risk Indigenous youth when they were in Saunders' care.

The lawsuits alleged “Saunders sought out and exploited aboriginal high-risk youth because he knew that his supervisors and managers ... would not look closely at their affairs or adequately safeguard their interests.”

Last year, the provincial government settled a class-action lawsuit, agreeing to pay dozens of former youth in Saunders' care tens of thousands of dollars. The total payout is expected to exceed $8 million, but the exact number of people involved remains unclear.

The civil suits claim Saunders would open joint bank accounts with the youth in his care, and then withdraw government money meant to be used for their care, for his own use. It's not clear how much money Saunders allegedly stole over the years, but many youth in his care claim his actions left them homeless, sexually exploited and addicted to drugs.

Saunders remains out of custody after he was granted bail two weeks after his initial arrest.

