Tourism Kelowna marketing director calls summer 2021 the most challenging in our lifetime

Most challenging summer

There’s no mincing words, it’s been a tough summer for the tourism industry in Kelowna and across the Central Okanagan.

In fact, the director of marketing & communications calls it the most challenging in our lifetime, in his latest update to members.

In laying out plans for the fall marketing campaign, Chris Shauf says the challenging summer comes after the toughest year the industry has faced. He points out that since the pandemic hit in March 2020, there has been more than 12 months with some form of travel restrictions.

Schauf applauds local tourism operators for their resilience and hard work to stay open and safely serve visitors and Central Okanagan residents.

Now the focus shifts to the fall and winter seasons.

Schauf writes that Tourism Kelowna’s marketing activities will be crucial to the short-term recovery of the local tourism industry and long-term rebuilding efforts.

Travel volumes typically go down in the fall and winter, but Schauf suggests the organization will be working to get the word out about the many remarkable experiences Kelowna is known for in the fall. He also points out family and friends who missed out on summer visits, might want to come for what’s on offer later in the year.

He wraps up saying the investment in fall and winter will be the most significant to date because Tourism Kelowna knows the need is great as it puts a lot of focus—and faith—in fall.

