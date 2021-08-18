UBCO students transform a blank brick wall into an eye-popping mural

A few finishing touches and it’s ready to make its debut.

Bachelor of Fine Arts students in the Visual Arts program at UBC Okanagan have completed a mural along St. Paul St. at Doyle Ave.

It took them just over a month to turn a huge, blank, grey wall into a colourful tribute to Okanagan flora and fauna.

“The biggest challenge this summer was the heat,” said David Doody, Muraling Instructor. “Working in 35 to 40 degrees for a month on a south-facing wall was a real challenge. We could only paint for like, six hours a day max, so that’s kind of short.”

They’ve had an attentive audience during much of the work.

“A lot of the residents from The Madison and a lot of people from Interior Health offices are right there that they see it right out their window. So, we’re kind of giving them an upgrade to their view and they really expressed it. We’ve had different community members come over and take the entire team out for coffee, or bring all kinds of ice creams, and stuff like that. So, that feels really cool and the students really like it,” said Doody.

They haven’t chosen a location for the next mural, but there’s certainly a lot of interest.

“Developers from all over town. The big developers coming in and building owners and different philanthropic kinds of people who are engaged with wanting to see more of this in the community and see that UBC and this project is a really great way to do it. So we’re starting to see a groundswell of that support over the last month and I think that’s fantastic. It shows just how much impact and excitement a painting like this can bring to a community.”

Local contributions total more than $45,000 for this community-based downtown beautification project.