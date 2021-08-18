Man gets stolen van full of possessions back after it was stolen from the base of Knox Mountain

Photo: Nick Scott Nick's 1995 Mitsubishi Delica

UPDATE: 10:10 a.m.

The stolen van has been found and returned.

Nick Scott called Castanet to say he was contacted this morning by RCMP who got a call from someone who spotted the vehicle abandoned.

Luckily, most of his possessions are still inside and it looks like the only damage is to his wiring.

Scott is sending out a big thank you to the community for helping get his wheels back.

He’ll be moving into new accommodations in Lake Country any day now.

ORIGINAL 4:00 a.m.

Nick Scott had just moved back to Kelowna from the other side of the country, and now he might be left starting the next chapter of his life from scratch.

Someone stole his distinctive 1995 Mitsubishi Delica from the parking lot at the base of Knox Mountain Tuesday afternoon.

All his possessions were inside because he was coming back to the city after spending time helping his father in New Brunswick.

“I lived here before, but I went to New Brunswick to help my dad retire and renovate the house. I just came back to start the next chapter. This is home. All my stuff is in it. I just arrived, and it’s all gone,” said Scott.

He told Castanet he parked the van mid-morning and when he came back in the early afternoon, it was not where he left it.

Unfortunately, one of his windows was taped in place after it was damaged during his cross-Canada drive. He hadn’t had time to get it fixed.

The van is quite distinctive.

It’s black on silver, a four-wheel drive, a right-hand drive with a ladder on the back and no front grill. Scott said he lost the grill after hitting an Elk near Elkford last year.

If you see the vehicle, call Kelowna RCMP and cite file number 21-534-91.