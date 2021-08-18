Memorial for well-known Kelowna radio personality David Larsen cancelled due to wildfire danger

Photo: Contributed David Lasrsen (left)

It was a heartbreaking and anxious time for Patti Larsen, who says she just wanted to do was the right thing.

But for about 24 hours, she thought she and her family were being penalized for that decision by a vacation rental company.

Patti's husband David, a well-known and respected radio personality in Kelowna with SILK-FM and K96.3, passed away in June from cancer,

A memorial was scheduled for later this month in Kelowna, but as several raging wildfires threatened communities across the Southern Interior, she decided to heed the advice of provincial officials who urged people to avoid areas affected by wildfires - areas on evacuation alert and order, and cancel it.

Larsen and several family and friends had booked short-term rental accommodations through a Kelowna vacation rental company.

When she called Monday morning to cancel her booking, Larsen was "shocked" to learn she was unable to cancel or receive a refund.

"I was told there was no problem here, that fires were not a threat and they wouldn't be offering me a refund," Larsen told Castanet News.

"We are just trying to do the right thing. We cancelled the memorial."

It's not about the money but the principle, she said from her home in Victoria.

She couldn't believe they refused.

Contacted by Castanet Tuesday, Kelowna Vacation Rental Management spokesman Kurtis Janot says full refunds are now being offered to those people who have booked short-term rentals through them but wish to cancel due to the fires.

Janot says they were unaware of the full impact of the fires when they initially said no to refunds Monday morning.

He says they changed their policy after learning the stance taken by the province.

Janot says Larsen was notified of that Monday evening.

Larsen claims she only received a brief email and nothing more.

But, she is grateful the company is reversing its decision.