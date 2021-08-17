Small amounts of rain that fell in the Thompson-Okanagan on Monday and Tuesday welcomed on fire lines

Small amounts of rain that fell on the Thompson-Okanagan on Monday and Tuesday was a welcome sight to many firefighters in the region.

According to Aydan Coray of BCWS, she says the drop in temperature as well as precipitation helped calm some of the aggressive behaviour the wildfires were displaying.

“Any cool temperatures and precipitation are a welcome reprieve for our crews. Even if it is temporary, as we are still expecting seasonably warm weather coming up again, it did allow the fire behavior to decrease on most of our larger fires,” said Coray.

Coray also said that even though some fires are still growing, cooler conditions provide a safer work environment for crews, and they can achieve more direct attacks on fires.

Kelowna received just 0.7 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, while Vernon saw 11 mm and Kamloops welcomed 15 mm. According to Geoff Coulson of Environment Canada, the region will need a lot more rainfall to make any significant change in the wildfires.

“This has been such an ongoing situation for so many weeks where conditions have been so dry and temperatures have been so warm. While this cloud and shower activity is obviously welcome, I don't really think we’re looking at major changes in the wildfire situation going forward,” said Coulson.

Coulson did however mention that we should experience more seasonal and below-seasonal temperatures as we had into the rest of the week and September.

“Temperatures forecasted for much of the Okanagan to remain around seasonal value through the rest of this week and actually dropping down to a little bit cooler than seasonal values as we head into friday and the weekend,” said Coulson. “That seems to be the trend going forward for the general area.”

A large component of the fires' increased activity on Sunday was the warm temperatures mixed with high wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour. Coulson said the winds are something to watch over the next few days.

“It's something we’re keeping an eye on. Certainly just in the forecast for the remainder of Tuesday and getting into the overnight hours. Still pretty persistent wind out of the northwest between 20 and 30 kilometres an hour in the afternoon then those winds drop off again in the evening, only to start up again on Wednesday afternoon,” said Coulson.

He expects we’ll get a better sense of wind conditions for the weekend as the week moves along.

Emergency Management BC director of response Brendan Ralfs says, while the rain overnight Tuesday was welcome, it "doesn't solve the problem."

On a media call Tuesday afternoon, Ralfs says that precipitation will begin drying out Wednesday and Thursday, but the good news is temperatures won't be soaring back up to the high 30s like we've seen for much of the summer.

The more moderate temperatures over the next few weeks should help crews in "achieving some of the objectives we are trying to with some of these larger incidents."

There are currently 262 wildfires burning province-wide, with 70.2 per cent sparked by human cause.