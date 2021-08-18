Salvation Army says need never greater, but response has been great too

Photo: Facebook London Drugs donates personal hygiene/snack bags for the White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees.

The need for support for those impacted by B.C.'s wildfires this season has never been greater.

According to the Salvation Army the response has also been greater than ever.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude and humbled by the support from this community” says Sonia Withers, community services coordinator of the Kelowna/Lake Country Salvation Army.

The impact of the ongoing fire emergencies is being felt across the province as people are being displaced by evacuation orders while others have lost everything they own.

The Kelowna/Lake Country Salvation Army has been assisting and supporting our local Emergency Support Services reception centre and evacuees since mid-June.

"Evacuees are coming from the interior and now from the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna," Withers says.

“This has already been a hard year and a half with COVID-19, which at numerous times has been very heavy to bear. However, we are honoured to continue to be available and work in partnership with our local emergency agencies and have been working alongside them to provide practical, emotional and spiritual support to those affected by the fires."

Withers says the Salvation Army is grateful for the support and is still accepting donations, "we want to thank all donors who have provided financial support, and those who have donated items like toiletries, water, snacks and who have dropped off blankets and clothing."

Here is how you can direct your support during this time:

Cheques can be mailed to The Salvation Army, 1480 Sutherland Ave. V1Y 5Y5

Cheques/Cash/Visa/MC donations can be done in person at: The Salvation Army Thrift Store located at 200 Rutland Rd. S

Online donations can be made through their website

Donations of goods: