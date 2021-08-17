Lake Country man wins $75,000 in BC/49 lottery

Photo: BCLC

A Lake Country man is “happy and humble” after winning $75,000 on the BC/49 lottery.

Michael Calado purchased the ticket for the May 26 draw at the Otter Co-op in Aldergrove and matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus number.

“I recall checking it on the [BCLC Lotto!] app and thought I had won $75,” says Calado. “When I checked it at the gas station it took me by surprise finding out it was $75,000.”

On how he plans to celebrate, Calado says he plans to put most of the money aside for when his kids go to college and buy something nice for his wife.