Green Party parachuting candidate into Kelowna-Lake Country from Ontario

Photo: University of Waterloo Imre Szeman

The Green Party had to go all the way to the University of Waterloo to find a suitable candidate to take a run at Conservative incumbent Tracy Gray in Kelowna-Lake Country.

Imre Szeman, described as a cultural theorist, is University Research Chair and Professor of Communication Arts at the University of Waterloo.

He is also the Green Party's federal climate change critic.

Riding association head Travis Ashley says there was some interest from people locally, but they didn't make it past the screening process.

Szeman is the fifth candidate declared in the riding. He joins:

Conservative - Tracy Gray (I)

Liberal - Tim Krupa

NDP - Cade Desjarlais

PPC - Brian Rogers

While Szeman is employed at the University of Waterloo, he apparently does have ties to the Southern Interior. A full bio of the candidate is not yet available.

It's unclear whether the Green Party will run a candidate in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola after the electoral riding association disbanded.