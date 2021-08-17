Multiple flights have been cancelled in and out of YLW

Photo: Contributed

According to the Kelowna International Airport some flights have been cancelled due to weather conditions.

"If you are flying out this morning, check flight status with your airline," a tweet said.

YLW also posted on Twitter last night letting customers know that some flights were cancelled and delayed due to the weather.

Castanet has requested more information.

On Monday, WestJet told Castanet is has smoke has also caused some delays at the Kelowna Airport in recent days.

For the latest on cancellations and delays, click here.