178404
176213
Kelowna  

Multiple flights have been cancelled in and out of YLW

Flights cancelled at YLW

- | Story: 343083

According to the Kelowna International Airport some flights have been cancelled due to weather conditions.

"If you are flying out this morning, check flight status with your airline," a tweet said.

YLW also posted on Twitter last night letting customers know that some flights were cancelled and delayed due to the weather.

Castanet has requested more information.

On Monday, WestJet told Castanet is has smoke has also caused some delays at the Kelowna Airport in recent days.

For the latest on cancellations and delays, click here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

176149