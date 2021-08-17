Police arrest suspected arsonist in Glenmore

Photo: Contributed

RCMP have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to set a fire in a commercial area of Glenmore on Monday evening in Kelowna.

Police were called just after 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 for a report of a man attempting to light the bushes on fire in a commercial area of 1900 block of Kane Road.

Officers responded to the scene and spoke with a witness that led them to a man in the area who was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

“Due to the actions of the concerned citizen who called 911, our officers were able to quickly locate and arrest the man,” said Const. Solana Paré, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

“Thankfully due to the rain, the fire did not ignite and there was no property damage as a result of this reckless act.”

A 32-year-old Kelowna man, remains in custody and is facing multiple charges.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.