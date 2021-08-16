Rain finally falling in Central Okanagan

Photo: Colin Dacre

Have you ever been this happy to see it raining?

Significant rain is finally falling in the Central Okanagan, which is surely being welcomed on the fire lines at the Mount Law and White Rock Lake wildfires.

The forecast is calling for showers to continue overnight with rainfall totals in the 10 mm range. Tuesday will see a 40 percent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms.

This is the first significant rainfall for the Kelowna area since Aug. 7 and 8, when 5.9 mm fell over the two days. Since May 1, just 21.2 mm of rain has fallen on the region.

Rain is also falling in Kamloops Monday.