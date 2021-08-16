Wind, smoke causes flight cancellations and delays at YLW

Photo: Contributed

High winds and smoke are causing delays at the Kelowna airport.

Several flights have been cancelled or delayed since Sunday at Kelowna International Airport.

“The wind has picked up, which is causing some cancellations,” said Shayne Dyrdal, senior airport finance and corporate services manager.

“Each air carrier has different aircraft types with different equipment on those aircraft. Combined with the safety policies of the airlines it determines when it’s safe for certain aircraft to land at the airport. Which is why some aircraft may be able to land while others aren’t, in the current weather conditions,” noted Dyrdal.

The wind was steady near 35 km/h and gusting to 45 km/h at YLW around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Dyrdal said it’s not necessarily airline-specific, but based on the aircraft.

“We are encouraging passengers to check their flight status prior to going to YLW, as due to the weather conditions and the wildfires in the area, it may continue to cause flight delays and/or cancellations.”

She acknowledges this could add to the accommodation crunch in the Kelowna area right now.

“I would hope that they would be able to find accommodation but you’re right, accommodation is really hard to come by right now," said Dyrdal.

She’s hoping the wind will ease up soon, so flights can get back on track.

WestJet, meanwhile, says they have seen at least one recent cancellation due to smoke.

"Due to smoke in the Kelowna valley, WestJet flight 3324, arriving at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) was unable to land and returned safely to YVR. Subsequently, several flights were cancelled and some delayed due to weather, until we could ensure the safe arrival of flights arriving at YLW," the airline said Monday.

"We appreciate our guests patience and understanding as we continue to monitor and evaluate the rapidly evolving weather conditions in the Okanagan area, ensuring we prioritize both our guests, and our WestJetters safety above all."

Over the past few months, heavy smoke from wildfires has been blamed for several days of cancelled flights through Kelowna International Airport and other airports in the region.