Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick has seen worse, but not by much

Photo: Norm Letnick

As wildfires continue to rage in the B.C. Interior and COVID-19 shows no signs of letting up, things couldn't be more dire in the Central Okanagan.

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA, Norm Letnick reflects on this summer's struggles, "it's been a difficult summer in Kelowna. Between COVID-19, the smoke (wildfires), road, and construction tragedies, I can’t recall a tougher period since the 2003 fires."

Letnick says he finds solace from stress by volunteering at the Kelowna General Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

"We all find different ways of coping with the mental stresses these events load on us, mine is volunteering Saturday mornings as a baby cuddler at the KGH Neonatal Intensive Care Unit."

Letnick says even for him recent challenges have been landing differently, "after cuddling a sleeping newborn for an hour, I was asked to move to another baby. In all my years volunteering I had never had tears well up in my eyes. Here in my arms, out of his incubator, was a premature baby connected to monitors, infusion pumps, and a respirator. A fragile human being with a very difficult road ahead to travel. I felt grateful for this privilege, all my blessings, for the wonderful nurses, doctors, and staff at KGH that serve us during all our life’s stages, and for the many KGH volunteers who make their load a little lighter."

Castanet has reported on multiple instances of healthcare workers, nurses and doctors talking about overloading and burnout across the province and specifically KGH.



Letnick wanted to urge other people to help if they are able, "if you would like to join us and volunteer a few hours a week we could always use your time and compassion. Service is usually its own reward but at KGH volunteering can also help you get through the tough days."