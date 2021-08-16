Crews mopping up after large fire at base of Dilworth Mountain

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department is reminding the public to be fire smart after a fast-moving fire spread on Dilworth Mountain Sunday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m. The Kelowna Fire Department received a 911 call reporting a Brush fire north of the rail trail on Spall Road.

Once on scene fire crews reported a wind-driven fire climbing rapidly up the hill towards the Kelowna Memorial city cemetery.

A total of four engines one bush truck, one tender and a command vehicle along with19 personnel responded to the incident.

The fire was held to approximately one acre and did not damage anything in the cemetery.

"Fire conditions are extreme at this time. People are urged to be fire smart and to dispose of cigarettes safely," the fire department said.

UPDATE 10:45 p.m.

Fire crews are now mopping up a large fire that started at the base of Dilworth Mountain behind the cemetery.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

UPDATE 10:20 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department is getting a handle on a fire at the base of Dilworth Mountain, although flames are still visible.

Firefighters are on scene dousing the flames.

The fire is burning behind the Kelowna Memorial Park cemetery, which RCMP have blocked off.

ORIGINAL 9:55 p.m.

Emergency crews are headed towards a fire that has broken out at the base of Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna.

A photo taken by Sterling Makara shows a fire growing below Dilworth Mountain just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Castanet has a reporter on the way to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Photo: Shannon Williamson