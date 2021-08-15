Crews mopping up afte large fire at base of Dilworth Mountain

UPDATE 10:45 p.m.

Fire crews are now mopping up a large fire that started at the base of Dilworth Mountain behind the cemetery.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

UPDATE 10:20 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department is getting a handle on a fire at the base of Dilworth Mountain, although flames are still visible.

Firefighters are on scene dousing the flames.

The fire is burning behind the Kelowna Memorial Park cemetery, which RCMP have blocked off.

ORIGINAL 9:55 p.m.

Emergency crews are headed towards a fire that has broken out at the base of Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna.

A photo taken by Sterling Makara shows a fire growing below Dilworth Mountain just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Castanet has a reporter on the way to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Photo: Shannon Williamson