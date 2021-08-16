KGH staff feeling frustrated and burned out by latest COVID-19 outbreak

Cindy White

Doctors, nurses and other staff at Kelowna General Hospital are getting increasingly frustrated over the latest wave of COVID-19 patients.

“There is wave after wave and it’s getting tiresome. It’s hard to see it. I think we are all getting fairly burnt out by it,” said Dr. Jeffrey Eppler, an emergency room physician at KGH.

“It’s incredibly frustrating, he added. You know, a year ago people were banging pots in support of us and now people are kind of dissing healthcare workers. I think a lot of people out there think we’re exaggerating, making this up, but it’s very frustrating because we are seeing so many people and our workload has been increased tremendously by people who are presenting with a condition that’s almost entirely preventable with a simple vaccine that’s quite safe.”

Many of the new COVID-19 patients are younger people who have not been vaccinated or only had one dose of vaccine.

“It’s not just about you. I appreciate people’s reluctance, but I really believe these vaccines are safe. The information, if you actually get good information, shows they’re safe. Most young people who get COVID will probably be fine, but not everybody is. There are people in their 40s and 50s who are on ventilators with COVID, and there are people who get sick and have to stay in hospital, even when they’re younger, and it impacts all of us,” said Dr. Eppler.

It has caused dozens of elective surgeries to be cancelled or postponed, and other patients are reporting issues, including a man who told Castanet he waited in a hallway for emergency surgery.

“Patients that would normally be admitted and going up to the ward now are not going to the ward because there’s no place to put them. The wards are really jammed full of many, many patients with COVID. Our ICU has many, many COVID patients. Elective surgeries have had to be cancelled because there’s no place for patients. Areas that don’t even hold patients overnight have been repurposed and the hospital has done a great job of trying to bring in additional staff to try to take care of people, but it’s really overwhelming the system,” he warns.

Dr. Eppler is hoping the situation will improve over the coming weeks and he’s urging those who are still hesitant to trust the science and get vaccinated.