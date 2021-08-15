Water bombers were on a 'smoke chase' Sunday afternoon near Bertram Creek Regional Park

Photo: Contributed

BC Wildfire Service says smoke is no longer visible along Bertram Creek Regional Park after water bombers dropped water in the area just after 4 p.m.

"It was a smoke chase. They are reposting from the North end from Brenda and they are moving down to Penticton for refuelling and so they dropped because there was a smoke chase," said fire information officer Noelle Kekula.

"They dropped some water on it just in case it was something. It could have been anything," Kekula added.

To report a wildfire call 1-800 663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.