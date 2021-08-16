Bush parties leave trash littering the woods in Joe Rich and near Crystal Mountain

Photo: Contributed Structure at alleged rave festival site in Joe Rich

Volunteers and local clubs are doing the dirty work, cleaning up the mess left by party-goers using the backcountry in the Central Okanagan.

Concerned residents of Joe Rich and The Kelowna Snowmobile club sent Castanet a picture of a structure built in the woods in a remote area of Three Forks Road, where a rave festival was held on the August long weekend.

Area residents alerted authorities, including the BC Conservation Officer Service, and charges are being investigated. They say there is evidence of illegally harvested trees, human feces and people at the rave violating health restrictions.

Volunteers were out Sunday, working to remove the makeshift structure.

It’s not the only local area where junk was found scattered in the bush.

A hiker pulled a utility trailer full of tarps, debris and garbage from the Crystal Mountain area near West Kelowna, and he said there was a lot more to be cleaned up. He said it was so sad to see the forests being treated as a dump.