Tiny homes sparking interest in Kelowna

A tiny homes workshop in Kelowna has some residents interested in the possibility of downsizing.

Kenton Zerbin is a tiny house teacher and designer who also runs a Youtube channel based around micro living. He feels Kelowna could be a prime spot for a tiny home community to pop up.

"Housing prices are also going up and it's becoming less affordable for the average person to own land. So we have to look at how we make that more accessible again,” said Zerbin. “I think for any urban area where housing prices are increasing, it's becoming a great option for someone to afford a house.”

This workshop takes its participants through a three-day course which allows them to design their own floor plans for a tiny home, as well as giving them the knowledge they require before they decide to downsize. Zerbin says it's best to go through his workshop before jumping into it.

“I’m not here to sugarcoat things or to sell a tiny house. I want to help people be informed, so I show them the steps of construction, how to design and build one, and they quickly see it's a lot of work. This is really a crash course to check people, reality check them before they dive in deep,” said Zerbin. “If they're going to dive both feet in, they're doing it well informed and they're not going to make as many mistakes.”

Zerbin says the majority of people in his Kelowna workshop are serious about moving into a tiny home, but also mentioned that the lifestyle may not be for everyone.

Jon Simcoe is a real estate investor and joined the workshop because he feels that tiny homes are a growing trend with many solutions.

“I really wanted to learn about this trend that's been going on about mini homes, and Kenton seems to be quite the expert. He came close by so whenever there's some knowledge that I want to learn I’ll go out and find it, and with such a popularity around the topic of tiny homes, whether its short term rental, long term living, affordable housing, it seems like they could be a solution to some of these different problems,” said Simcoe.

Gizelle Marin is new to Kelowna, and she aspires to be more ecological. She feels she can do that through living in a tiny home, and she says she's learned a lot so far at the workshop. “So far I find it very informative. There's quite a lot of things that I’ve found in terms of knowledge online, but its way more in depth here and it gets you thinking about what it is that you actually want in your small space,” said Marin.

