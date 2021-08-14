Brewery's concert series postponed due to Kelowna's COVID situation

Photo: Contributed The Live From the Nest outdoor concert series at Red Bird Brewing has been cancelled for the time being.

A Kelowna brewery's outdoor concert series has been cancelled for the time being due to the spread of COVID-19 across the city in recent weeks.

Red Bird Brewing Co. were set to host another iteration of their Live From the Nest concert series Saturday afternoon, featuring local groups Common Fires, Post Modern Connection and Andrew Judah, with support by DJ Mr. M.

The local brewery on Richter Street in Kelowna's North End has been hosting outdoor, sit-down music shows in an open area adjacent to the brewery itself, with a number of spaced out tables.

But Saturday morning, Red Bird announced on social media that Interior Health has asked them to put a halt to the festivities for now.

“We were just informed by Interior Health that due to the most recent health order for the Kelowna area, we cannot host live music until the order is rescinded," Red Bird posted to Facebook.

"We are obviously saddened about having to cancel/postpone our biweekly music nights, but of course we need to follow the public health orders and hopefully this recent outbreak will be over soon. Stay safe everybody, music will be back!"

A number of new restrictions were reintroduced to the Central Okanagan earlier this month due to a rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases in the region.