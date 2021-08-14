Power outage that impacted 2,767 Kelowna homes is now over

Photo: FortisBC

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

Power has been restored to the more than 2,700 Kelowna homes that were left without power Saturday morning.

According to the FortisBC outage map, power is back to the 2,767 homes that were impacted by the outage.

ORIGINAL: 7:40 a.m.

A large power outage Saturday morning is impacting hundreds of properties south of Kelowna's Harvey Avenue.

The power went out for 2,767 homes east of Pandosy Street and through the Guisachan area, south to K.L.O. Road, at about 7 a.m. Saturday, and it remains out.

It's not clear what caused the outage, but FortisBC lists the outage type as a "repair" on their website. Some impacted residents say the power went out at a similar time Friday morning as well.

“It’s unfortunate we didn’t receive notice if they were planning upgrades, as I had just purchased groceries on Thursday and had to figure out how to get my car out of the garage yesterday morning,” one resident told Castanet.