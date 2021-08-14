179044
178637
Kelowna  

Power outage impacts 2,767 Kelowna homes Saturday morning

Hundreds without power

Story: 342860

A large power outage Saturday morning is impacting hundreds of properties south of Kelowna's Harvey Avenue.

The power went out for 2,767 homes east of Pandosy Street and through the Guisachan area, south to K.L.O. Road, at about 7 a.m. Saturday, and it remains out.

It's not clear what caused the outage, but FortisBC lists the outage type as a "repair" on their website. Some impacted residents say the power went out at a similar time Friday morning as well.

“It’s unfortunate we didn’t receive notice if they were planning upgrades, as I had just purchased groceries on Thursday and had to figure out how to get my car out of the garage yesterday morning,” one resident told Castanet.

