Wentworth concert tradition survives the COVID-19 pandemic

Photo: Wentworth Music

The COVID-19 pandemic can't stop the music .

Students from Wentworth Music in Kelowna, will perform You Should Be Dancing - an online rock concert featuring songs about dance to help raise money for children at the Kelowna General Hospital.

Wentworth Music and Interior Savings are presenting the online concert on Aug. 22.

“I’m so proud of the students and teachers. It truly is a monumental achievement,” said Noel Wentworth.

The performance will have the same concert format as past years, on a big stage with huge bands, full light show and animated backdrops, except the show was specifically recorded and edited for the small screen.

"The one-hour concert features 18 upbeat, toe-tapping tunes for the whole family like 'Dancing in the Street', 'Safety Dance', “Dancing Queen' and even bands like 'Panic at the Disco'. It’s as close to live as we’re going to get! I’m very proud of the way it all came together,” Wentworth says.

The Wentworth concerts are a staple of the Kelowna community and have been running for the past 14 years.

"The Wentworth team has helped raised over $260,000 to help children with mental health support, the building of Joe Anna’s House and equipment for the children’s ward at the Kelowna General Hospital … all through music," Wentworth says.

All proceeds from this year's event go to help sick children at the Kelowna General Hospital.