Kelowna couple offer $1K to try and get $10,500 back

Photo: John Watt Former Olympian Elaine Tanner and her husband John Watt

A Kelowna couple shopping for a new vehicle are desperately hoping someone can help them.

John Watt and his wife Elaine Tanner sold one of their vehicles for $8,000 and they accepted cash. Watt says they then found a truck they wanted to purchase so instead of getting a bank draft they went and took out $2,500 to complete that purchase.

"The truck we went to look at didn't work for us so we wound up not buying anything," Watt tells Castanet.

Watt says they returned to their apartment in the Lower Mission on Thursday, "Elaine and I had our hands full and the money must have slipped out of her hand, and by the time we realized what had happened it was gone."

Watt says the money was only on the ground for a few minutes and despite searching the area and asking neighbours if they had seen the envelope they had no luck find the missing wad of cash.

Watt says the money was in a dark blue small purse-like bag, with a full zipper, "this all happened between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday. We drove to the RCMP station and reported it. I do not have much faith in ever recovering this but the receptionist said there are a lot of nice people in Kelowna."

Watt says the reason he reached out to Castanet was that he saw a recent story on a lost ring being recovered and he's crossing his fingers that someone out there is wondering who to contact about the $10,500, "just bad luck Elaine, was visibly shaken and very upset, sick to her stomach as it was my funds and my car that I sold prior."

Watt is also offering a reward of $1,000, no questions asked for the safe return of his funds.



Watts wife, Eliane Tanner was voted Canada's greatest athlete, pro or amateur in 1966 and was the first woman to ever win an Olympic swimming medal for Canada. Tanner, nicknamed "Mighty Mouse" also won three medals at the 1968 Mexico City games.

"Ironically we have donated over $30,000 to charities and donations of her children's storybook across Canada and most recently in Kelowna where she signed some books. Hoping this good karma over the last couple of years comes back to us especially (because) Elaine feels horrible over this loss as she had it last in her possession."