Police cleared in death of gangster Kyle Gianis

Photo: Contributed Kyle Gianis

B.C.’s police watchdog says the RCMP had nothing to do with the death of Kyle Gianis at a campground in Enderby earlier this month.

Gianis was shot on Kelowna’s Pandosy Street on July 31, in what was the fourth assassination attempt on him since 2017. After surviving the shooting, he was named by the RCMP as the victim and a danger to public safety.

Less than a week later on August 5, police were called to a campsite near Enderby for a report that Gianis had assaulted two women with a weapon.

“Independent witnesses corroborate that the man sustained self-inflicted injuries before departing the campsite in a recreational vehicle,” the Independent Investigations Office of BC said Friday.

Officers located the man at about 2 a.m. and approached him using tear gas and a 40mm less-lethal round. At 3 a.m. they found him in medical distress and attempted to provide care, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Based on the available evidence, the man’s death was not related to police actions. The IIO investigation is now concluded,” the agency said Friday.

After his death, Gianis’ fiancee contacted Castanet to emphasize that his death was not a suicide.

“They were not suicide-inflicted injuries, he harmed himself in the situation that was going on and died because of it, but he did not commit suicide,” Lisa Kosciuk said.

She declined to get into the specifics of what led up to Gianis’ death.

“It was an altercation. PTSD, anxiety were in the mix from his previous shootings and accidental things happened, but he did not commit suicide,” she said.

Prior to the shooting on Pandosy Street, Gianis was also shot in March in the parking lot of Global Fitness off Kelowna's Burtch Road.

In 2017, he was the target of a shooting in Langley outside a restaurant that ended up killing his friend Tyler Pastuck. David Tull was sentenced to nearly 12 years in jail for conspiracy to murder Gianis in the 2017 shooting.

Then in 2018, Surrey nurse Paul Bennett was killed when an assassin searching for Gianis went to the wrong home, reported the Vancouver Sun at the time.