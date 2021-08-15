Kelowna's hospital really is full, says patient who spent night in hallway

Photo: Contributed

Another story of overflow issues at Kelowna General Hospital.

Castanet has received a photo and details about one patient's experience at KGH while he was waiting for appendicitis surgery.

"I was a patient at KGH on Tuesday night Wednesday morning and was admitted in emergency for surgery and they had no beds available and or rooms, this is where I was put, in the hallway behind the ER (emergency room) desk."

The patient has asked to remain anonymous but shared a photo from the hallway and details about his time in KGH.

"I was waiting for appendix surgery and that’s where they put me in hallways because apparently, all the rooms were full and no beds that’s where I got stuck."

The patient indicated he stayed overnight in the hallway until his surgery at 4 p.m. Wednesday and was released at 10 p.m. shortly after his surgery was performed. His surgery was supposed to take place Wednesday morning.

During his stay in the hallway the patient indicates he overheard several sensitive conversations around other patients' medical history, "the doctor was just out in the open, no curtains no nothing."

Castanet has heard from multiple healthcare workers and nurses who all indicate the hospital is overflowing with patients, many who are suffering from COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, said on Thursday, “there has been a number of different issues in the Interior in particular that have been affected by this. Yes, there have been staff impacts from COVID infections and from people who have been exposed, but there have also been staff shortages for some time.”

Health Minister, Adrian Dix said this week about 50 surgeries have been cancelled so far in Kelowna due to the influx in COVID-19 patients.