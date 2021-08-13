A vehicle burst into flames along Okanagan Centre Road Friday

Rob Gibson

For the second time in as many days a vehicle has burst into flames in the Okanagan.

The latest incident happened Friday afternoon along Lake Country's Okanagan Centre Rd.

A red Pontiac hatchback began smoking while parked in front of a residence and then burst into flames. A video sent to us by James Hansen shows a man with a shovel attempting to douse the flames.

Another eyewitness tells Castanet he tried to help by using a fire extinguisher but it didn't do enough to put the fire out.

Lake Country fire crews responded to the call and quickly doused the blaze before it could spread.

There were no injuries, however, the vehicle was completely destroyed.