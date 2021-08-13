KGH Foundation CEO stepping down after decade in role

Photo: Darren Hull Doug Rankmore

KGH Foundation CEO Doug Rankmore has announced that he will be stepping down from his position at the end of the year.

“I don’t think of this as the end of an era,” said Rankmore. “Rather, it’s the beginning of a new one; an opportunity for the foundation to expand and grow, and become better than it is today.”

Rankmore’s leadership has certainly been felt since he took over the position in 2011. Kelowna General Hospital has been evolving, and in many ways, now ranks among the best hospitals in the country. Over the years, Rankmore has led a team that has raised over $90 million in support of the foundation's mission – world-class care, close to home.

“Doug’s commitment to advancing health care for the patients and families in the southern interior has never waivered,” says Darrell Porubanec, Chair of the KGH Foundation Board of Directors. “He’s challenged us all to imagine what is possible, to strive to be better and to never compromise our pursuit of excellence. It truly is his legacy.”

Successful campaigns during Rankmore’s tenure include opening the Interior Heart and Surgical Centre, inspiring the community to outfit a new Perinatal Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, working in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association in Kelowna to open Foundry, building and opening JoeAnna’s House, and most recently, funding the completion of Interior Health’s cardiac sciences program at KGH, so that patients no longer have to travel to Vancouver or Calgary for advanced cardiac care.

“It’s been an extraordinary privilege and such a great honour to serve this community,” says Rankmore. “It’s been the most gratifying work of my career – so far.”