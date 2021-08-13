Gusting winds up to 70 km/h forecast in Interior for Sunday

Photo: Contributed The White Rock Lake fire burns above the Killiney Beach area Thursday.

A cold front is forecast to move through B.C.'s Interior Sunday, and while temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s, the weather system could cause serious problems for wildfires in the region.

Temperatures have risen in the Interior in recent days, with highs in the mid-30s in Kelowna through to Saturday. But the cold front rolling through the Interior Sunday will bring strong winds, gusting to an expected 70 km/h.

“The big issue with this cold front coming through is that the winds are really going to pick up,” said Terri Lang, meteorologist with Environment Canada. “We're expecting quite gusty winds, as well as a possibility of some lightning coming with that as well ... So a couple bad situations coming through for Sunday.”

Earlier this week, some rain was forecast to come along with the cold front, but Lang says this is not likely.

“Perhaps in the higher elevations to the east where the mountain peaks are and that type of thing, you can often get some rain showers up through there,” Lang said. “But often by the time it comes down into the valleys, it's evaporated. So that's that possibility of the dry lightning."

Lang says there's a better chance of the dry lightning developing in the Shuswap and Cariboo regions, but it is also still a possibility for the Okanagan.

“Certainly not a good situation when it comes to the wildfires, not with the winds coming through, especially after the hot and dry weather that's already been happening,” Lang said.

Friday morning, the BC Wildfire Service said they are moving resources on the White Rock Lake wildfire to prepare for the changing wind directions on Sunday. While the winds are forecast to come from the west and northwest directions, Lang said local wind direction can be influenced by an area's topography.

While the cool front is expected to cause problems for firefighters Sunday afternoon through to Monday, Lang says once it's passed, higher relative humidity and cooler weather is expected in the Interior next week – around the mid to high-20s.

And with the winds, Lang says the smoke that has been stuck over top of the Valley this week could clear a bit.

“Right now, the smoke is trapped under an inversion, which means it's kind of like a little cap on the atmosphere,” she said.

“Once the winds come through, you'll see them kind of mixed through a lot more and it'll actually help. But if the fires then take off, then we're going to see more of the smoke start to coming in again.

“So it'll all depend what happens on the Sunday but in general, it should help with the smoke conditions that are stuck in the valleys right now.”