New development proposed for former Art Knapp property in Kelowna

Photo: Zeidler Architecture

A new proposal is on the table for the former Art Knapp Plantland property at Springfield and Ambrosie roads in Kelowna.

This is the second proposal to hit city hall since the Art Knapp shut down the store and sold the property in 2017.

The latest iteration, from Kelowna-based West Point Projects, hit the planning department last week.

In 2019, Worman Construction unveiled plans for a four-building development on the property, however, that never did move forward.

West Point's vision for the 1.9 acre property includes two mixed use buildings, proposed at five and six storeys in height.

According to documents accompanying the application, the multi-family development would include 182 street-oriented townhomes and apartment units along with commercial space.

All living units would be rentals.

The buildings would sit atop a partially underground parkade.

Developers would require OCP and rezoning amendments to allow for more density on the property, as well as variances for site coverage and commercial space frontage.

"Providing housing within the Midtown Urban Centre is a location suitable for increased density with buildings like the 14 storey InVue Condominiums and the six storey Ambrosia Tower being indicative of the scale

of other residential developments in the area," project partner Corey Makus said in his introduction for the project.

He adds a large, landscaped rooftop public courtyard will be provided as part of the project, along with proposed play area, pet park, sitting space, walking pathways and turf areas for sports.

"This application is a significant opportunity to add new housing options within the Midtown Urban Centre. This proposal offers a variety of high-quality homes which will respond to the continued demand and sustainability of our growing city."