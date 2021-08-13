Missing woman may be in Kelowna, Vernon or Prince George

Photo: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s help in tracking down a missing woman.

Elana Thomas, 23, was last seen on Aug. 8, 2021 in Rutland. Since her disappearance, police have “followed up on several leads and possible sightings,” but she remains missing.

Police believe that she is in the Kelowna, Vernon or Prince George area.

Description of Elana Thomas:

Indigenous female

23 years old

five-foot-two

119 pounds (54 kg)

Black hair

Brown eyes

“Police are very concerned for Elana's health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” said Const. Solana Paré

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elana is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).