177685
174660
Kelowna  

FortisBC dealing with two power outages in Kelowna

Power outage restored

- | Story: 342759

UPDATE 8:36 a.m.

Power has now been restored to more than 3,500 FortisBC customers who have been without power since just after 6 .am. Friday morning.

The power outage impacted traffic lights and a large swath of homes and businesses along Pandosy St. and into the Lower Mission.

ORIGINAL 7:00 a.m.

FortisBC is dealing with two major power outages in downtown Kelowna Friday morning.

Almost 3,000 customers between Pandosy St. and Burtch Rd. are without power as of 6:15 a.m.

Another 1691 customers along Lakeshore Rd. south to just before Barnaby Rd. are also without power.

Crews are on scene working to repair the outage.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

176146