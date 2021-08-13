FortisBC dealing with two power outages in Kelowna

Photo: FortisBC

UPDATE 8:36 a.m.

Power has now been restored to more than 3,500 FortisBC customers who have been without power since just after 6 .am. Friday morning.

The power outage impacted traffic lights and a large swath of homes and businesses along Pandosy St. and into the Lower Mission.

ORIGINAL 7:00 a.m.

FortisBC is dealing with two major power outages in downtown Kelowna Friday morning.

Almost 3,000 customers between Pandosy St. and Burtch Rd. are without power as of 6:15 a.m.

Another 1691 customers along Lakeshore Rd. south to just before Barnaby Rd. are also without power.

Crews are on scene working to repair the outage.