Kelowna Fire Department snuffs fire in doorway of United Church

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the First United Church on Bernard Ave. at 1 a.m. Friday morning.

When they arrived they found a fire in the doorway of the church in the 700 block of Bernard Ave.

"The first arriving officer reported a minor fire that had been partially extinguished in the doorway of the Church. The door to the Church did suffer moderate damage and smoke migration into the structure," says John Kelly, Platoon Captain Kelowna Fire Department.

The fire was quickly snuffed out and the cause of the fire has been deemed accidental in nature. KFD responded with three engines and a command vehicle.