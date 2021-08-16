Paving work to take place on June Springs Road next week

Photo: Contributed

Crews will begin paving June Springs Road between Spiers Road and Luxmoore Road starting Monday.

Single-lane traffic will be in effect from 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day, and work is expected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 20, weather permitting. During this time, no on-street parking will be permitted.

The City of Kelowna said they appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and motorists during these infrastructure improvements and they apologize in advance for any inconveniences.

All paving projects are part of the annual pavement management program which maintains the 1,690 kilometres of municipal roads in Kelowna.