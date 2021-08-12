Three new COVID-19 outbreaks at Kelowna care homes

Photo: Assisted Living Center Hawthorne Park assisted/independent living

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at three more Kelowna care homes Thursday.

On the same day Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new immunization requirements for care home staff in B.C., effective Oct. 12, Interior Health announced the new outbreaks at the David Lloyd Jones long-term care home, Village at Mill Creek long-term care home and Hawthorn Park assisted/independent living facility.

The new outbreaks are in addition to the outbreak at Kelowna's Cottonwoods Care Centre and West Kelowna's Brookhaven Care Centre, while Cranbook's Kootenay Street Village and Nelson Jubilee Manor also have active outbreaks. A resident who contracted COVID-19 at Nelson Jubilee Manor has recently died.

Three other care homes in the province also have active outbreaks.

The number of positive cases at Interior Health long-term care homes are as follows:

Kelowna's David Lloyd Jones long-term care – two residents and one staff

Kelowna's Hawthorn Park assisted/independent living – one resident and three staff

Kelowna's Village at Mill Creek long-term care – one resident and one staff

Kelowna's Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care – eight residents and four staff

West Kelowna's Brookhaven Care Centre – five residents and 18 staff

Nelson Jubilee Manor – one resident and three staff; one death

Cranbrook's Kootenay Street Village – one resident and two staff

During her announcement Thursday, Dr. Henry noted she does not know the percentage of care home workers in the province who've been vaccinated, but said it's the “vast majority” of them. Her new order will require care home staff to report their vaccination status to their employer, and COVID-19 vaccination will be a requirement of employment for care home staff effective Oct. 12.

Care-home residents and staff were given first-priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020 and January 2021. And while deaths at care homes dropped dramatically after the vaccine roll-out in these facilities, some elderly people have still become sick from the virus despite being vaccinated.