Young Kelowna woman calls battle with COVID-19 'hell', vows to get vaccinated

Photo: Mariza Roos Mariza Roos lying in hospital bed at KGH

A 33-year-old Kelowna woman is sharing her battle with COVID-19.

"I'm at KGH with covid and it's brutal."

Mariza Roos, tells Castanet she waited to get her vaccine and now wishes she hadn't.

"I was somewhat skeptical of the vaccine, and it held me back from getting it."

But since she wound up in hospital Roos has changed her tune.

"No words, no thoughts, except for is this how I might die? It's been hell. If I would do it again I would be double vaccinated in a heartbeat and I know about the controversy but this experience has been much worse."

Roos says things started to go south for her on August 5 when she had trouble breathing.



"I went downhill very fast, my mom rushed me to emergency, (I was) unable to speak, very lethargic slouched in a wheelchair and with my oxygen below 80 percent.

Roos says she was struggling to breathe on her own and could barely speak.

"The coughing was unbearable. I tried to cough and it would drop my oxygen levels back down and take a long time to recover. By Saturday they brought some ICU fast-flow oxygen upstairs because my body was not holding what they had me on."

Roos says she began to feel better almost immediately.

"I can't even describe the feeling of rapid oxygen entering your body and it just disappears? Like nothing."

Roos is hopeful that she will be released from hospital by the weekend, but says she is still very weak and even going to the bathroom by herself is a struggle.



"At this point, you get up you fall over. They brought a commode because I could not get to the bathroom, and even with a commode a nurse had to help me go to the bathroom."

Roos describes her breathing as feeling like a "stab of burning hot knives in your lungs" and she says she also developed complications that needed to be treated at the same time as her COVID-19 symptoms.



"Let's not forget about the easy to co-occur infections. For me, kidneys. Your body is just like 'screw you.' My kidney infection was healed via antibiotics within a few days at the hospital."

Roos says she wanted to share her story so that any other people out there who are on the fence about getting the vaccine or who doubt the potential severity of symptoms might re-evaluate their beliefs.

"Perhaps those also just kind of teeter-tottering and thinking twice about the vaccine, I can reassure because this is no better. I wouldn't wish it upon my worst enemy."

"I'm hardly starting to recover now, still in the hospital, and know it will be slow. One thing I do know is that I have to start trusting our medical sources more. When I'm better the first thing I'm doing is getting vaxxed... being sick like this has 100 per cent changed my mind about wanting to get the vaccine now."

Interior Health has said the vast majority of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital have been in unvaccinated patients, many of those under the age of 40.