Health minister says 50 surgeries cancelled at KGH due to COVID

Photo: YouTube Health Minister Adrian Dix Aug. 12, 2021

The health minister made it clear, there are serious challenges right now at Kelowna General Hospital, due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

During a Wednesday news conference to announce that staff in long-term care and assisted living facilities in the province will be required to be immunized for COVID-19 in the fall, Adrian Dix also went into more detail about what’s happening at KGH.

“When you have circumstances such as people off sick, in terms of COVID-19, that has an impact as well (on staffing shortages).”

“There have been the cancellation of a small number of surgeries. I think 50 coming over the comings weeks.. the coming week in terms of cancellations of surgeries at Kelowna General Hospital, and that reflects the adjustments we make all the time based on the circumstances we see,” said Dix.

When questioned about chronic staffing shortages even before the pandemic, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, had this to say.

“There has been a number of different issues in the Interior in particular that have been affected by this. Yes, there have been staff impacts from COVID infections and from people who have been exposed, but there have also been staff shortages for some time.”

Dix defended the surgical renewal plan announced last fall to make up for the surgeries cancelled during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

“I think it’s fair to say it’s a challenging time in our healthcare system. As well, though, I would say that at Kelowna General Hospital, at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Royal Inland Hospital, we’ve been doing more surgeries than we’ve done before, and we report on that regularly. “