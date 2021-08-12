Kelowna Pride Society disappointed at MP’s response to being banned from Pride festivities

“This has absolutely nothing to do with politics or an election.”

Bobby Bissessar of the Kelowna Pride Society is reacting to Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray’s salvo after she was banned from this year’s Kelowna Pride Week & Festival.

The decision by the society board was announced Wednesday, in response to a request from a town hall meeting where members of the LGBTQ+ community expressed anger and disappointment over the fact Gray voted against Bill C-6, which would make conversion therapy illegal in Canada.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Gray accuses the Kelowna Pride Society of engaging in partisan politics rather than discussing the fact that Bill C-6 did not pass immediately in the Senate with concerns cited over broadness in the legislation.

She also wondered if the federal Liberal candidate would be similarly banned should an election be called before Bill C-6 becomes law.

Bissessar's reaction was hurt and disappointment.

“Almost regret that we would have someone in our midst that would not see the detrimental impact of such a poor decision.”

As for the accusation that the society is playing politics, Bissessar said the Pride movement is a human rights movement, not a political movement.

“She was chosen and elected to represent the constituents and the residents here and her blatant disregard for the lives of the LGBT+ community, and how her poor decisions would impact those lives is what this decision was founded upon. It has nothing to do with politics. Whether she’s now grasping for straws for support from those people that agree with her, I’ll leave that question up to her.”

Bissessar notes plans for the Pride festival continue and they hope to go ahead with a full slate of programs but are ready with contingency plans if the COVID-19 outbreak in Kelowna continues to be a problem into late September.

Pride Week is September 10-19.