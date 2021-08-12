178930
Kelowna  

Kelowna receives $3.2M for better outdoor camping locations for homeless

$3.2M grant for homeless

- | Story: 342700

The City of Kelowna has received $3.2 million for improved outdoor camping spaces for homeless residents of the community.

The grant provided by the federal and provincial governments through UBCM will go towards reimbursement for construction and operation of the purpose-built overnight camping location at Richter Street and Weddell Place.

The funds will also be used for a day-use site with personal storage, outreach support services and access to personal hygiene services. An awareness campaign will be launched to reduce the stigma around homelessness.

PEOPLE Employment Services, Metro Community, Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society and the Canadian Mental Health Association will also benefit from the grant.

“It’s a substantial achievement and I’m very pleased to see this grant awarded to the City of Kelowna,” said Mayor Colin Basran.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid crisis, a challenging housing market, and lack of affordable housing have added complexity to the housing landscape in the last year and contributed to the dynamic nature of homelessness.”

Basran says the grant shows all levels of government are working together to improve conditions for people dealing with homelessness.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for us all, but it has been acutely felt by people in Kelowna who are sheltering outdoors,” said Darren Caul, community safety director.

“The goal of this grant is to improve health and safety specifically for this population. We’ve worked with the Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness to develop a comprehensive plan to improve conditions for people sheltering outdoors and we’re eager to take this funding and put the plan into action.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

174136
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
162393


176485


Real Estate
4511892
29-1836 Tower Ranch Boulevard
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$999,900
more details


177422


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Schmidt- Adoption Pending
Schmidt- Adoption Pending Kelowna SPCA >


176484


178422


Great designs

Galleries
A collection of clever designs. Prevents users from creating fake accounts A hot stamp instead of a sticker
Great designs (2)
Galleries
Bike seat is also a bike pump A stand for bikers to hold while...
Beloved actress Una Stubbs dead at 84
Showbiz
Veteran British actress Una Stubbs has died, aged 84. The star,
Do you have a girlfriend?
Must Watch
Funny triangle!
Wife can’t get out of the water
Must Watch
Everyone likes to imagine themselves looking elegant and graceful...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
173021
178229