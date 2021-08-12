177398
Federal NDP names Kelowna-Lake Country candidate

With a federal election expected to be called Sunday, parties are scrambling to nominate candidates before the writ is dropped.

The NDP Thursday announced UBC Okanagan student Cade Desjarlais has won the nomination for Kelowna-Lake Country by acclimation.

Desjarlais is a political science major entering his second year at UBCO. In a news release, he is described as having an extensive background in community involvement, social justice and leadership.

He is a member of the Student Union board of directors, and sits on both the finance and oversight committees.

"A passion of Cade’s is advocating for accessible mental health resources, working on the Youth Action Advisory Council at the Foundry, with the Canadian Mental Health Association, as well as Bell Let’s Talk," the news release stated.

"Additionally, he helped to grow his high school’s first mental health awareness club in partnership with Jack.org. All of Cade’s varied experience and community contributions, including his academics, were recognized by his university as they awarded him the Presidential Scholar’s Award."

Desjarlais says the people of Kelowna-Lake Country have faced difficult challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will have more to overcome once the pandemic is over.

"I promise that I will fight for support for the people who need it most,” said Desjarlais.

“We have a lot of work to do to build back our economy once this is all over. I will always make sure that the voices of everyone in Kelowna-Lake Country especially those who often go unnoticed are heard.”

