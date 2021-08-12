KGH nurses and healthcare workers feeling overrun by COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the Central Okanagan, healthcare workers at Kelowna General Hospital are feeling the added strain.

Multiple nurses and healthcare workers have posted online and reached out directly to Castanet to share their stories about overcrowding and exhaustion.

"We are running out of space and choices will have to be made," said Melanie Cisecki on a Facebook post that has been shared nearly 1,000 times.

"There is already not enough nurses to look after the existing pts (patients). I would not want to be the people who decide what pts will get surgery due to limited resources. People do not think this virus will not hurt you, you maybe a lucky one or not!"

Another KGH healthcare worker, who requested to stay anonymous for her job security, said "'it's never been this bad."

"There was a time when things were looking really good, but there is no end to this and we are exhausted."

Healthcare workers tell Castanet that the COVID-19 ward at KGH is overflowing and other units are being turned into makeshift COVID-19 units. Multiple employees at KGH have contacted Castanet to claim that hospitalization stats released by the BCCDC are underreporting the situation.

The most recent data from the BCCDC indicates 31 people are hospitalized with the virus at KGH, 11 of whom are in the ICU.

Interior Health announced this week some surgeries had started to be cancelled due to the influx in COVID-19 patients.

"Things are more dire than they have been since the beginning of the pandemic. I don't want our city to think we are in OK shape," said a KGH healthcare worker.

Exhaustion levels are rising and some more and more workers are calling in sick.

"We are all just at our brink no one even wants to come to work anymore, the hospital is extremely short staffed."

Castanet reached out to the BC Nurses Union for comment but they were unable to respond.

"It’s easy to stand outside and think things are OK. It’s not. Again I will reiterate I am getting tired, we as nurses are tired. Please help us help you!"