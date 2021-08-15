Partial closure of Mission Creek Greenway this week

Photo: Contributed

Phase 2 of flood repairs gets underway at the Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park next week.

Beginning Monday, 600 metres of the recreational trail will be closed between the Cedars and Smoothing Stones bridges, upstream from the Hollywood Road parking lot and trail entrance.

The work is expected to take two weeks to complete, and during that time, in-stream bank repairs and reconstruction, ecological restoration and rip rap protection will be installed in the vicinity of the Cedars bridge.

When the work is complete, visitors will enjoy an improved trail, new boardwalks, enhanced natural vegetation and important bridge assets such as infrastructure protection.

Visitors are asked to stay out of the signed, closed area and to be aware of trucks and heavy equipment accessing the work area. All other areas of the Greenway trail are open for use and are not affected by the closure.

