Naked man photographed strolling down middle of road in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Naked man walking down Abbott St. in Kelowna Thursday morning

A West Kelowna man took a photograph of an unusual sight on Abbott Street in Kelowna Thursday morning.

No, it wasn't a bear or a cougar, this time it was a naked man strolling down the roadway.

The person who snapped the photo didn't want any credit and didn't want us to use a name but wasn't shy about sharing his thoughts.

"What is going on here? There were women and children on the street. I was going to drive around front and take a picture but I had to get to work."

Just as well, the view from the rear says it all.

"He was dripping wet and it looked like he just got out of the lake after a swim."