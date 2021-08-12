Kelowna teen charged for fatal crash that killed motorcyclist

Photo: Colin Dacre

A young Kelowna woman has been charged in connection to a fatal crash on Thanksgiving Day last year.

Emergency crews were called to a crash on Oct. 12, 2020 involving a Chevrolet Tracker and motorcycle on Highway 33 at Goudie Road in Kelowna.

An investigation found a westbound motorcycle driven by a 60-year-old South Okanagan man was struck head-on by an eastbound Chevrolet Tracker which illegally entered the motorcyclist’s lane.

On Wednesday, Crown prosecutors approved a charge of driving without due care against the driver of the Chevrolet Tracker, Carlie Dudych, a 19-year old woman from Kelowna.

“The widow of the man killed in this senseless collision is devastated by the overwhelming loss of her husband,” says Corporal Samantha Audley of BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna.

“These investigations are very complex, involving specialized units including the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and can take many months to complete before presenting the file to Crown Counsel for charge recommendation.”

Dudych’s first court appearance is set for September 28 at 2 p.m. in Kelowna.