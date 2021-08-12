Provincial gang unit announces drug, weapons busts in Okanagan

Photo: CFSEU-BC Guns and drugs seized by CFSEU-BC

The provincial anti-gang police unit has been spending more time in the Okanagan.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team was patrolling the Okanagan making stops in Vernon, Lake Country, and Kelowna between August 3 and 7.

The team arrested multiple individuals and seized four firearms, including handguns, rifles, a loaded shotgun, ammunition, a conductive energy weapon, knives, machetes, and other weapons.

Over the five-day period more than two kilograms of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack and powder cocaine, GHB, psilocybin, and miscellaneous pills along with suspected drug trafficking-related cash was also seized.

Samples of the drugs have been sent to Health Canada for analysis pending charges being recommended.

“We work closely with our policing partners, such as the Kelowna RCMP, to mitigate, disrupt and suppress criminal activity across the province. Arrests and seizures such as this one reaffirm that our collaborations with municipal agencies and RCMP detachments across the Province are of great value to public safety.”