Lake Country winery hosting vaccine clinic, prizes up for grabs

Photo: Facebook

Interior Health is partnering with Intrigue Wines in Lake Country for a drop-in vaccination clinic Sunday.

And, as was the case last weekend at Kelowna's Train Station Pub, those who get their first, or second dose of the vaccine, will be entered to win some prizes from the winery.

Anyone 12 and over in the Lake Country area can drop in to Intrigue Wines from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and register to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who received a first dose more than 28 days ago can also register for a second dose.

Everyone vaccinated at Intrigue Wines will be entered into a draw for a $150 gift card to Intrigue Wines and a pizza party at O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars valued at $150.

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website, call 1-833-838-2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.